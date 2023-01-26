Top Layoffs of 2022-23: From Microsoft, Amazon, Google to Ford BIG Companies that Announced Job Cuts- Check List Here

Although losing a job is a bitter pill to swallow, there is just one word that seems to be sprouting up everywhere these days, layoffs. However, whether or not the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) officially proclaims a recession, tough times are already visible in the form of widespread job losses, rising rents, higher borrowing rates, and high costs. Numerous employees at top organisations are unsure of how their situation will be affected by the mass layoffs and what to do if they receive a pink slip.

Google announced plans to fire 12,000 employees, and Microsoft indicated it will let go 10,000 staff members. Additionally, Amazon started a new round of layoffs, which will result in the greatest personnel decrease in the e-28-year retailer's history and more than 18,000 job losses.

The bulk of the world's leading businesses, particularly the tech behemoths, are on a layoff spree. Many top companies have let go of tens of thousands of employees all at once. The employment sector is in shambles currently. The layoffs occur amid sluggish economic growth, increased interest rates to combat inflation, and concerns about a potential recession in 2023.

Here are the Top Layoffs from 2022-23:

1. Amazon

CEO: Andy Jassy

Layoffs: 18000 Approximately

About 3% of Amazon's corporate employees were affected when the layoffs were first reported in mid-November. The primary targets of the company's layoffs were its retail and human resources businesses. Earlier this month, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company will lay off more than 18000 employees, primarily in its human resources and stores divisions.

2. Microsoft

CEO: Satya Nadella

Layoffs: 13000

Microsoft fired 1,800 workers in July 2022, and 200 more workers a month later. It made its third round of layoffs in 2022 by sacking almost 1,000 workers in October. Now as per latest update Microsoft is laying off 10,000 more employees through March 31. Additionally, the business is incurring a $1.2 billion charge. “I’m confident that Microsoft will emerge from this stronger and more competitive,” CEO Satya Nadella announced in a memo to employees that was posted on the company website Wednesday. Some employees will find out this week if they’re losing their jobs, he wrote.

3. Alphabet (Google)

CEO: Sundar Pichai

Layoffs: 12000 Approximately

Google has declared that it will remove 12,000 jobs from its workforce in 2023, joining other businesses that have already done so. Due to regional regulations and customs, emails about the layoff have already been delivered to all impacted US employees. In other countries, however, the procedure will take a few days. “I have some difficult news to share. We’ve decided to reduce our workforce by approximately 12,000 roles,” Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in the email sent to the affected employees.

4. Meta

CEO: Mark Zuckerberg

Layoffs: 11000 employees

The parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, Meta, said on November 9 that it would be laying off more than 11,000 employees, or about 13% of its workforce, marking the largest tech layoff of 2022. The company said it plans to eliminate 13% of its staff, which amounts to more than 11,000 employees. Meta ’s disappointing guidance for the fourth quarter of 2022 wiped out one-fourth of the company’s market cap and pushed the stock to its lowest level since 2016.

5. BYJU’S

CEO: Byju Raveendran

Layoffs: 4000 employees

BYJU'S, one of the largest Ed-tech companies in the world, let go about 4000 people in October, or about 5% of its staff. The company's co-founder and CEO cited the company's objectives to increase profitability by the conclusion of the fiscal year as the primary reason behind the layoffs. At this time, the company is worth $22 million. The startup was later criticised for firing over 4,000 employees from its several subsidiaries and closing offices in numerous cities as part of a "restructuring exercise."

6. Twitter

CEO: Elon Musk

Layoffs: 3700

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and a multibillionaire, purchased the social networking site Twitter for $40 billion, making it one of the most expensive acquisitions in history. After Musk took over the social networking site, over 3700 workers—more than 50% of the platform's worldwide workforce—were let go, including senior executives and the former CEO, Parag Agarwal.

7. Ford

CEO: Jim Farley

Layoffs: 3580 employees

Ford, one of the largest automobile maufacturers in the world, announced in April that it would be laying off 580 of its US workers. The company thereafter started its second round of layoffs in August, terminating roughly 3,000 permanent staff members and contract workers. According to reports, the reason for the layoffs and resource redistribution is that the company wants to incorporate new technologies that weren't previously essential to its operations.

8. Blinkit

CEO: Albinder Dhindsa

Layoffs: Approximately 1600 employees

The quick delivery service platform Blinkit, formerly known as Grofers, let go more than 5% of its staff, or about 1600 people. The cities of Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai saw the majority of the layoffs. The primary justification given by the corporation for the layoff is cost-saving initiatives.