Train Safar Ka Humsafar: Who Is This Man From Rajasthan, Joined His Father's Biz At The Age Of 16, Founded Company With Turnover Above Rs 1,200 Cr

"There is nothing in a caterpillar that tells you it will be a butterfly." This quote by R. Buckminster Fuller holds true for famous Rajasthani businessman Shyam Sundar Aggarwal. Shyam Sundar's potential could not have been predicted based solely on his age. By joining his father's bhujia manufacturing firm at the age of 16, Shyam Sundar went on to start Bikano, which currently has a turnover of more than Rs 1,200 crores. The entrepreneural journey of Shyam Sundar Aggarwal inspires us to set lofty goals and follow the principle of starting small and achieving big.

Who Is Shyam Sundar Aggarwal?

Shyam Sundar Aggarwal is the founder of snacks and sweets maker Bikano. He is the Managing Director of Bikanervala Foods Pvt. Ltd. Shyam Sundar Aggarwal got the Lifetime Achievement Award by President Ram Nath Kovind at Platinum Jubilee Conference of All India Food Processors Association in 2018.

Early Life Of Shyam Sundar Aggarwal

Shyam Sunder Aggarwal was born in the Lalji family in Bikaner in Rajasthan. Shyam Sunder grew up witnessing his father work hard to make ends meet. Shyam Sunder's father Lala Kedarnath Agarwal moved to Delhi from Rajasthan in 1950 for livelihood. In the beginning, his father sold sweets and namkeen in a cart in Chandni Chowk in Delhi. Gradually, as a result of his diligent effort, he opened a store under the name Bikaner Bhujia Bhandar in the Paranthe Wali Gali in Chandni Chowk. The popularity and acclaim of the shop's snacks and sweets led to the opening of different branches in important New Delhi locations. Shyam Sundar joined in on all of his father's ventures in the food industry. His father's business taught him the know-how of snacks and sweets business.

Birth Of Bikano

Shyam Sunder Aggarwal joined his father's business in 1965 at the age of 16. After joining his father, he learned the nuances of the sweet business. He opened stores in Indian towns and cities as he eventually concentrated on growing his father's business.

Now, Shyam Sundar decided to spread the business at the international level. He founded Bikano in 1988 to sell sweets and namkeen products in airtight packets to keep up with the latest market trends. Bikano became an instant hit with people. Bikano bhujia and namkeen created a splash in the market.

Bikano established itself as a rival in the Indian market where Haldiram and Bikaji were already well-known brands. Bikano began to compete with these snack manufacturers by offering a wider range of products that were flavoured and tasted amazing. Bikano packaged food items began offering packaged snacks, sweets, cookies, drinks, etc. Today with a presence outside of the Indian subcontinent in more than 35 countries, Bikano has grown into a significant sweet and savoury food brand. With the help of his son Manish Aggarwal, Shyam Sunder has led the team to hitherto unexplored heights.

Additionally, Bikano collaborated with Indian Railways, and as a result, its items can now be found in many trains and stations. A normal bhujia, kachori and soanpapdi of Bikano when comes on decorated plate onboard the Indian trains, it becomes a part of your journey too.

As a result of Bikano's popularity, Shyam Sunder set up the Bikano Chat Cafes chain of quick-service restaurants in 2003 to offer rapid cuisine with minimal table service.