TRAI new TV tariff

Trai's new rules for DTH, cable TV: Check out prices of various TV channels

Trai has unveiled the new tariff order and regulatory regime for the broadcast and cable sector.

Trai&#039;s new rules for DTH, cable TV: Check out prices of various TV channels
Representational Image: Pixabay

New Delhi: Telecom regulator Trai has given time till January 31 for consumers to opt for channels of their choice under the new framework for broadcasting and cable services.

However, ahead of the switchover to the new broadcasting regime that kicks in from Friday, Trai has asked DTH operators to honour pre-paid commitment on ongoing long-duration packs, if customer wishes to continue.

Trai has also made it clear that if a DTH customer with existing long-duration pack wishes to exercise his channel choice mid-way (opt for specific channels under the new regime), then the balance money in customer wallet should be adjusted by the operator accordingly.

Trai has unveiled the new tariff order and regulatory regime for the broadcast and cable sector, which would pave the way for consumers to opt for channels they wish to view, and pay only for them. It had said every channel should be offered a la carte, with a transparent display of rates on electronic programme guide.

You can check out this TRAI link for detailed prices by various TV channels.

The regulator has emphasised that the new regulation and the tariff order is a comprehensive code and that no service provider can work in isolation putting their subscribers to the risk of a blackout of their TV channels.

