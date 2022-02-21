हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Truecaller

Truecaller, CyberPeace Foundation team up for campaign on online safety

The certification developed along with Autobot Infosec will help people in tackling various kinds of frauds, impersonation, harassment and scams.

Truecaller, CyberPeace Foundation team up for campaign on online safety

New Delhi: Truecaller, a global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, has joined hands with CyberPeace Foundation to launch #TrueCyberSafe campaign focused on online safety.

The joint initiative aims to create awareness and train people to tackle cyber frauds, to facilitate a safer communication experience, according to a statement.

"Truecaller along with CyberPeace Foundation is geared up to take a step ahead by training people to help them in developing the requisite skills to have a safe digital experience and aiding them in nurturing the faculties of critical thinking and empathy," it added.

The certification developed along with Autobot Infosec will help people in tackling various kinds of frauds, impersonation, harassment and scams.

"The safety trainings will be held in 5 regions across India to increase awareness about the steps that our users can take to avoid fraud, spam and scams," it said. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TruecallerCyberPeace Foundation#TrueCyberSafe campaignOnline safety
Next
Story

IIFL Home to get Rs 500 cr loan from ADB for lending to lower-income women borrowers

Must Watch

PT13M26S

Karnataka Murder: Police detained two people, police will interrogate