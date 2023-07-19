Turning Dreams Into Profits: This Creative Business Idea Seeks Rs 3 Lakh Investment, Promises Rs 50,000 Monthly Gains

New Delhi: An industry that develops products, customises them in terms of colours, shapes, sizes, length, etc., and is only focused on producing items for children and teenagers has slowly but surely established itself as one of the key sectors in the development of the Indian economy.

Yes, we are talking about the soft toy sector. A soft toy is a toy designed for kids that is often an animal toy composed of cloth and soft stuffing. Infants, young children, and teenagers typically utilise it for comfort or decoration.

The structured and unorganised soft/stuffed toy sector contributed about around Rs 5,000 crore to the 1.75 billion Indian toy market in 2017. A soft industry isn't really so soft after all, do you think? Let's look at how you may make these toys profitable for you.



Toy-Making Business: Market Potential

A certain segment of kids and teenagers make up the market for soft toys. These markets give the soft toy business steady demand for items like birthday presents, home decor, baby shower favours, etc., as well as heightened seasonal demand for holidays like Diwali, Christmas, Valentine's Day, etc.

License Required To Start The Toy-Making Business

Trade license

MSME Udyog

GST Registration

Aadhaar Registration

PAN and Aadhar card

OPC Registration

Toy-Making Business: Investment Details

The toy-making business requires Rs 2 Lakh to Rs 3 Lakh investment.

Toy-Making Business: Profit Margin

If you invest the above-mentioned amount, you can earn a profit margin of 15 to 20 percent.

Toy-Making Business: Profit

The profit you can earn from this business depends on numerous factors. On average, one can make around Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 per month from a toy-manufacturing business.