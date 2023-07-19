trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637391
NewsBusinessCompanies
BUSINESS IDEAS

Turning Dreams Into Profits: This Creative Business Idea Seeks Rs 3 Lakh Investment, Promises Rs 50,000 Monthly Gains

Continue reading to know more about the business idea that entails a profitable venture that requires a 3 lakh investment to generate a monthly profit of 50,000.

Written By  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 01:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Turning Dreams Into Profits: This Creative Business Idea Seeks Rs 3 Lakh Investment, Promises Rs 50,000 Monthly Gains File Photo

New Delhi: An industry that develops products, customises them in terms of colours, shapes, sizes, length, etc., and is only focused on producing items for children and teenagers has slowly but surely established itself as one of the key sectors in the development of the Indian economy.

Yes, we are talking about the soft toy sector. A soft toy is a toy designed for kids that is often an animal toy composed of cloth and soft stuffing. Infants, young children, and teenagers typically utilise it for comfort or decoration.

The structured and unorganised soft/stuffed toy sector contributed about around Rs 5,000 crore to the 1.75 billion Indian toy market in 2017. A soft industry isn't really so soft after all, do you think? Let's look at how you may make these toys profitable for you.

cre Trending Stories

Toy-Making Business: Market Potential

A certain segment of kids and teenagers make up the market for soft toys. These markets give the soft toy business steady demand for items like birthday presents, home decor, baby shower favours, etc., as well as heightened seasonal demand for holidays like Diwali, Christmas, Valentine's Day, etc.

License Required To Start The Toy-Making Business

Trade license

MSME Udyog

GST Registration

Aadhaar Registration

PAN and Aadhar card

OPC Registration

Toy-Making Business: Investment Details

The toy-making business requires Rs 2 Lakh to Rs 3 Lakh investment.

Toy-Making Business: Profit Margin

If you invest the above-mentioned amount, you can earn a profit margin of 15 to 20 percent.

Toy-Making Business: Profit

The profit you can earn from this business depends on numerous factors. On average, one can make around Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 per month from a toy-manufacturing business.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest