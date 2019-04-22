Twitter appoints Manish Maheshwari as India MD

New Delhi: Twitter India on Monday appointed Manish Maheshwari, ex-CEO of Network18 Digital, as the Managing Director for its India operations.

Reporting to Maya Hari, Twitter`s Vice President and Managing Director of Asia Pacific, Maheshwari will be responsible for driving an integrated business strategy to accelerate Twitter`s audience and revenue growth in the country, the company said in a statement.

Based out of Delhi, he will oversee Twitter India`s teams in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru from April 29.

"India is one of our fastest growing audience markets for Twitter in the world and our purpose is to serve the public conversation in India. We are thrilled to have Manish join us at this important time to take our Indian business to the next level," said Hari.

Prior to Network18, Maheshwari held various positions at Flipkart, txtWeb, Intuit, McKinsey and P&G.

"With premium Indian content on the rise in multiple regions across the country, I believe we are scratching the surface of what`s possible with Twitter in India," said Maheshwari.

"I`m bullish about the overall impact that Twitter India can create in the country and the influence of India on our global platform," he added.

After Taranjeet Singh, who was elevated as Twitter`s Country Director for India in May 2017, quit the company in September last year, the micro-blogging platform which has over 30 million users in India (according to statista.com), had an interim country head in Balaji Krish.

Krish, Twitter`s global head of revenue strategy and operations, took on the role of interim country head in September 2018.