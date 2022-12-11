topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessCompanies
TWITTER

Twitter to increase character-limit from 280 to 4000 on the platform soon: Elon Musk

Elon Musk replied ‘Yes’ when a Twitter user named Allan Obare asked him whether Twitter is set up increase the character limit from 280 to 4000.

Written By  Varun Yadav|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 04:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Twitter set to increase character limit from 280 to 4000.
  • Twitter Blue coming back this week with a high price for iOS.
  • Earlier, the platform used to give only 140 character limit.

Trending Photos

Twitter to increase character-limit from 280 to 4000 on the platform soon: Elon Musk

New Delhi: Tech billionaire Elon Musk has been doing sweeping changes in the platform since his takeover. Now Elon Musk has confirmed that Twitter is set to increase the character limit from 280 to 4000. It will help to ease the restriction put by the platform on customers to express their messages in 280-character limit.

ALSO READ | Budget-friendly 'Samsung Galaxy M04' launched in India; Check Price, RAM, Storage, battery, and other key details - In PICS

Elon Musk replied ‘Yes’ when a Twitter user named Allan Obare asked him whether Twitter is set up increase the character limit from 280 to 4000. Earlier, the platform used to give only 140 character limit. Twitter doubled the character limit from 140 to 280 characters in November 8, 2017.

Twitter Blue coming back this week with a high price for iOS

ALSO READ | Wine company Sula Vineyard Limited announces to float its IPO this week; Check price band, subscription period, GMP, allotment date, listing date, more

Twitter Inc. announced in a tweet on Saturday that it will relaunch a revised version of its subscription service Twitter Blue on Monday at a higher cost for Apple customers. According to the firm, users can subscribe to the updated service for $8 per month for the web and $11 per month for Apple iOS, which will allow users to edit tweets, upload 1080p videos, and receive a blue checkmark upon account verification. Despite media claims that the firm was exploring for ways to offset costs levied in the App Store, Twitter could not explain why Apple customers were charged more than other users on the web.

Live Tv

Trending news

Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status
DNA Video
DNA: This victory of BJP in Gujarat will always be in 'record'
DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections