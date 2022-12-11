New Delhi: Tech billionaire Elon Musk has been doing sweeping changes in the platform since his takeover. Now Elon Musk has confirmed that Twitter is set to increase the character limit from 280 to 4000. It will help to ease the restriction put by the platform on customers to express their messages in 280-character limit.

Elon Musk replied ‘Yes’ when a Twitter user named Allan Obare asked him whether Twitter is set up increase the character limit from 280 to 4000. Earlier, the platform used to give only 140 character limit. Twitter doubled the character limit from 140 to 280 characters in November 8, 2017.

Elon is it true that Twitter is set to increase the characters from 280 to 4000?



Kindly @elonmusk — Allan Obare (@AllanObare4) December 11, 2022

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022

Twitter Blue coming back this week with a high price for iOS

Twitter Inc. announced in a tweet on Saturday that it will relaunch a revised version of its subscription service Twitter Blue on Monday at a higher cost for Apple customers. According to the firm, users can subscribe to the updated service for $8 per month for the web and $11 per month for Apple iOS, which will allow users to edit tweets, upload 1080p videos, and receive a blue checkmark upon account verification. Despite media claims that the firm was exploring for ways to offset costs levied in the App Store, Twitter could not explain why Apple customers were charged more than other users on the web.