New Delhi: Soon after Elon Musk took over the company, Twitter's headcount was cut by roughly 50 percent. According to a New York Times source, Musk called the team leads in and instructed them to be ready for the widespread layoffs. The employees received notification of their termination by email, and shortly after, access to the company email and Slack was disabled. When Musk handed over a list of hundreds of employees that he was meant to terminate, one of the engineering supervisors at the business reportedly puked.

The engineering manager reportedly puked into a nearby garbage can after Musk's advisors gave him a list of hundreds of staff he intended to terminate, according to a New York Times investigation.

Nearly 3700 workers, or approximately 50 percent of Twitter's staff, were let go by Musk. Employees who were impacted by the termination said they had already lost access to the company email account and the Slack team messaging software. Even weaker workers, such as expectant mothers, were unable to endure the layoffs.

In addition to being eight months pregnant, one of the ladies who was fired also has a nine-month-old child. Musk said that he was forced to reduce the workforce while discussing the layoffs. He also said that the corporation had given the employees severance pay to lessen the shock.

Regarding Twitter's personnel reduction, sadly there isn't any other option when the firm is losing more than $4M every day. Everyone who was let go received a 3-month severance package, which is 50% more than was legally required, he claimed.

The workers that were retained by Twitter will also not have it easy. Musk announced the termination of the remote work system in his first-ever official email to the staff. He also mandated that they put in 40 hours a week of work. He declared that he would only occasionally permit staff members to work from home. Previously, Musk had put an end to the Twitter employees' "days of rest."