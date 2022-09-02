NewsBusinessCompanies
KOO

Twitter rival Koo lays off 40 employees in 'realignment' move

Launched in March 2020, Koo is currently available in 10 languages — Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Bengali and English.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Shubham Singh|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 12:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Koo CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna is currently abroad, seeking a fresh round of funding.
  • Launched in March 2020, Koo is currently available in 10 languages — Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Bengali and English.
  • In February this year, Koo raised nearly $10 million in two different trances from multiple investors.

Trending Photos

Twitter rival Koo lays off 40 employees in 'realignment' move

New Delhi: India-based social blogging platform Koo has laid off at least 40 people, mostly from its operations and backend teams, and the micro-blogging platform said on Thursday that it is realigning its workforce aceto the current business requirements".

The development was first reported by leading startup news portal Inc42, which said that Koo CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna is currently abroad, seeking a fresh round of funding.

A Koo spokesperson told IANS that the platform is at a phase of rapid growth as it steers digital inclusion for native language speakers.

“We recently attained a major milestone of 45 million downloads, growing 10x in the last 2 months. The growth that we are witnessing in our business is reflected in our employee strength of 350+ people strong," said the spokesperson.

Koo, which is aiming to reach the 100 million-download mark, said that it continues to “recruit talent especially as far as engineering and machine learning teams are concerned".

“Our workforce is streamlined to ensure it is aligned to the current business requirements. As a people-first company, we appreciate the talent and contributions of each of our associates," the spokesperson added.

Launched in March 2020, Koo is currently available in 10 languages — Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Bengali and English.

According to the platform, it has over 45 million downloads and is actively leveraged by 7,000 high-profile people from across the spectrum.

In February this year, Koo raised nearly $10 million in two different trances from multiple investors.

The investors included Capsier Venture Partner, Ravi Modi Family Trust, Ashneer Grover, FBC Venture Partners, Adventz Finance etc, according to regulatory filings.

Last year, Koo raised its Series B funding from Tiger Global, Accel Partners, and Blume Ventures.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will run madrasas but not willing to show documents?
DNA Video
DNA: Twitter’s new Edit Tweet feature
DNA Video
DNA: Why the youth are running away from responsibilities?
DNA Video
DNA: UN report on condition of Uyghur Muslims in China
DNA Video
DNA: Resignations on Moral Rights are outdated now!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Is common man's life, the cheapest thing in the country?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: A helmet that is complete air purifier!
DNA Video
DNA: Rebellious attitude of PoK against Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Gorbachev become a Western hero?