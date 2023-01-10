Twitter users will soon bold, underline & italicize text in Tweets, says Elon Musk

New Delhi: Twitter users soon able to bold, underline, and italicize in the texts in Tweets as the microblogging site is bringing the formatting tools on the platform. Elon Musk has confirmed on the Twitter that the formatting option will soon available on the platform. However, he didn't mention more details about it. There is possibility that the tools will first available only for premium users.

Elon Musk replied any minutes now on a post of a user claiming users will soon be able to bold and italicize words on Twitter. Once the changes come, it will bring a huge relief for users who have been demanding formatting tools for a long time.

Any minute now … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2023

Twitter UI overhual is coming this week

Twitter head Elon Musk has informed Twitter users that the first part of UI overhaul is coming on the micoblogging site this week. It will allow users to easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets, which he had earlier announced to come on the platform. He further informed that bookmark buttom, which is de facto silent like on Tweet details will be explained a week later.

Twitter will soon allow long form tweets from early next month, according to Elon Musk.

Easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets rolls out later this week.



First part of a much larger UI overhaul.



Bookmark button (de facto silent like) on Tweet details rolls out a week later.



Long form tweets early Feb. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2023

