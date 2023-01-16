Twitter Vs Instagram: Elon Musk asks users to choose between them; Netizens PICK this one

New Delhi: Tech billionaire and Twitter head Elon Musk has asked netizens to choose between Instagram and Twitter on the parameter of betterment. In the tweet, he called Instagram making people depressed and Twitter making them angry. Elon Musk posted the question on his official Twitter handle. His post so far has garnered over 27 million views, 248.1k likes, and 93.2k comments.

Here’s how Netizens react

A Twitter user named Wall Street Silver replied that Twitter didn’t make him angry. He further added that it made him laugh all day long and suggested to unfollow all politicians and media ‘reporters’.

Twitter doesn’t make me angry.



It makes me laugh all day long.



Tip: unfollow all politicians and media “reporters”. — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) January 15, 2023

Replying on the comment, Elon Musk said he laughed a lot on Twitter.

Another user named Kyle Becker commented that Instagram was useless and Twitter was the best place for timely information.

Instagram is useless. Twitter is the best place for timely information. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 15, 2023

T.J. Moe commented that ,” Twitter gives me news and keeps me informed. Instagram shows me pictures of people I care nothing about and now they’re trying to become tik tok. I’ll take twitter.”

Twitter gives me news and keeps me informed. Instagram shows me pictures of people I care nothing about and now they’re trying to become tik tok. I’ll take twitter. January 15, 2023

A Twitter user Sahil Bloom commented that Instagram was designed to make you wish yo were someone else and referred it a happiness trap. He further said that Twitter had its own issues, but at least it didn’t do that. However, he gave the big shoutout to all the Instagram creators who were creating positive, uplifiting content on the platform.

Instagram is designed to make you wish you were someone else. It's a happiness trap.



Twitter has its own issues, but at least it doesn't do that. — Sahil Bloom (@SahilBloom) January 15, 2023

Meghan Basham said that Instagram made people envious and bankrupt trying to make their homes, wardrobes, and vacations looked like those pictures. She added that Twitter (If done right) took mind out of materialism to larger civic, philosphical, and even spiritual questions. Twitter was better.

Commenting differently from the common narrative, Soumya Mukhopadhyay wrote that Linkedin made people depressed, not Insta. Elon Musk posted a fire emoji on the comment.

LinkedIn makes people depressed , not insta — SOUMYA MUKHOPADHYAY (@budan_m) January 16, 2023

That's how users react.