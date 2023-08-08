Two 'Punjab Da Puttar' Dared To Dream Bigger: Bought Vijay Mallya's Firm And Turned It Into A Rs 68,000 Crore Business, Has A Net Worth Of Rs 25,000 Crore Each

Success Story: Many of the nation's billionaire businessmen share their success and hardship stories with the public. Today, we're going to share with you the tale of two such brothers, who began their enterprise in a little store and have since grown it to a business with a market value of more than 68,000 crores. A movie might be made about the success of the Dhingra Brothers of Punjab. The owners of Berger Paints, India's top paint business, are Kuldip Singh Dhingra and Gurbachan Singh Dhingra. At Berger Paints, Gurbachan Singh Dhingra serves as vice chairman, and Kuldip Singh Dhingra serves as chairman. Their inspiring success story is built on a lot of sacrifice, tenacity, and a burning ambition to achieve.

Second-Largest Paint Firm

The smallest paint company in the nation was acquired in the 1990s from Vijay Mallya's UB Group. They worked hard to grow their modest business into the second-largest paint firm in the nation. In their early years, the Dhingra brothers had a prosperous paint business. Their paint business generated Rs 10 lakh in revenue every year by the 1970s. As the company expanded, it became the leading paint exporter to the Soviet Union in the 1980s. Kuldip, who had previously been a shopkeeper, had his sights set on taking over a large corporation. He wanted to acquire Berger Paints. At the time, the UB Group, owned by Vijay Mallya, owned Berger Paints. Through a childhood friend who was acquainted with Mallya, he was able to set up a meeting with the liquor magnate. In 1991, the Dhingra brothers bought Berger Paints from Vijay Mallya's UB company.

Berger Paints: Transformation

When Berger Paints was acquired in 1991, it was a faltering business that desperately needed a makeover. One of the smaller paint producers was this one. Despite these obstacles, the brothers weren't dismayed and started working right once to turn around the business. The first thing they did was remodel the product range by adding fresh, cutting-edge items that were designed specifically for the Indian market. To guarantee that their products were of the highest caliber, they also made significant investments in research and development. In order to reach more customers, they also concentrated on enlarging the business' distribution network. A prosperous multi-million dollar firm they own together has given the two siblings a combined net worth of roughly over Rs 25,000 crore each.

The Dhingra brothers' efforts were successful, and Berger Paints quickly gained notoriety in India. The company's revenue increased significantly, and it opened up new domestic and international markets. Today, Berger Paints is a well-known brand all over the world for its superior goods and creative ideas. Their achievement with Berger Paints is a remarkable illustration of how businesspeople can take failing organizations and transform them into world leaders. Today, Berger Paints operates not just in India but also in a number of other nations, such as Bangladesh, Russia, Poland, Nepal, and the Czech Republic. One of the wealthiest families in India is that of the Dhingra Brothers.