New Delhi: In order to bring together the tech talents from across the country under one roof, Typeset has come up with an internship program which is a 4-6 month technical opportunity with full-time role perks.Typeset will choose 10-20 interns, and the best performer will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to one of the world's premier tech conferences, such as SXSW, the Web Summit, or Google Cloud Next.

Apart from the all-expenses-paid vacation, interns may expect company-sponsored meals and lodging, competitive salary packages, weekly mentoring meetings with industry experts, MacBooks, regular team lunches and outings, flexible work schedules, relaxation rooms, and a variety of other benefits.

Gaining industrial exposure, building networks, and obtaining and developing skills are all part of the Fellowship programme. As a result, it could be an excellent starting point for recent grads. The programme is reported to be engrossing, immersive, and educational. It will provide the interns with hands-on experience developing tech products and watching their concepts come to life.

Typeset will also offer the interns full access to the tech stack and an opportunity to participate in critical meetings and interact with like-minded people.

Candidates must be in their final year of their B.Tech/B.E degree, enrolled in a Tier 1 or Tier 2 engineering college, permanent residents of Bengaluru or willing to relocate, and willing to commit to a full-time schedule for the duration of the programme to be considered.

To apply, visit the official Typeset.io website for the details. You will find a link to the Typeset Fellowship Program, just fill in your application, and submit it along with your CV. If your application is shortlisted after the initial screening, you will be asked to complete an online assessment, followed by an online interview. You'll get an answer within 24 hours of your interview.

Live TV

#mute