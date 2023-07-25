trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2640288
Uber India Is In Trouble As Goa Authority Accuses Ride-Hailing Company To Operate Illegally In The State

State Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho told reporters on Tuesday that his department has filed a formal complaint against Uber for operating in the tourist state without taking any permission.

New Delhi: The Goa government has filed a police complaint against Uber India Systems Private Limited accusing the company of illegally operating its services in the coastal state. Earlier last week, Uber announced its services in Goa, including airport pick-up and drop.

He said that his department has asked the police to take action against the app-based taxi aggregator. We had sent an email to the cyber crime (cell) last week but on Monday, we gave a formal letter to the cyber crime cell, Godinho said.

The minister said the government has already announced that Goa will not allow app-based taxi aggregators Ola and Uber to operate in the state. Assistant Director Transport Francisco Vaz has filed the complaint against Uber with the cyber crime cell. As per the complaint, Uber has been offering rides in the state without taking permission from the local government.

