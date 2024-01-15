Uber Launches Electric Auto Rickshaws In Ayodhya Ahead Of Ram Mandir Inauguration

New Delhi: Ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uber has launched electric auto rickshaw services to provide convenient and cost-effective transportation for both locals and tourists. The service is optimized for quick bookings and is tailored to meet the high demand for rides during the event, accessible through the Uber mobile app.

Uber has planned to launch UberGo and Uber Intercity services in the surrounding areas of Ayodhya, with the intercity option accessible from every city in Uttar Pradesh. Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India, expressed excitement about the expansion. He highlighted that it will generate new opportunities for earning in the local area and will also provide more diverse mobility options.

We are excited to introduce our EV Auto service in Ayodhya. The event was flagged off by Hon. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri @myogiadityanath. This marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing seamless mobility solutions to tourists visiting the temple town.… pic.twitter.com/XAjTkGuLaX — Uber India (@Uber_India) January 14, 2024

Preparations are in progress for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir. On January 22, Lord Ram will be enthroned in the newly-built structure of Ram Mandir. The services are designed to boost tourism in Ayodhya by offering convenient, cost-effective, and environment-friendly transportation choices.

The event is anticipated to attract a significant influx of tourists. The company aims to provide a comprehensive and diverse range of transportation options to meet the varying needs of users in the Ayodhya region.

The event will witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In preparation for the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi has declared a special 11-day ritual. The Uttar Pradesh government is in the process of building the largest floating screen in India at Ayodhya's Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat. This screen will be set up at Aarti Ghat to showcase the ceremony and various programs highlighting Ayodhya's history.