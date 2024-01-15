trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2709870
NewsBusinessCompanies
UBER

Uber Launches Electric Auto Rickshaws In Ayodhya Ahead Of Ram Mandir Inauguration

Uber has planned to launch UberGo and Uber Intercity services in the surrounding areas of Ayodhya, with the intercity option accessible from every city in Uttar Pradesh.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 01:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Uber Launches Electric Auto Rickshaws In Ayodhya Ahead Of Ram Mandir Inauguration

New Delhi: Ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uber has launched electric auto rickshaw services to provide convenient and cost-effective transportation for both locals and tourists. The service is optimized for quick bookings and is tailored to meet the high demand for rides during the event, accessible through the Uber mobile app.

Uber has planned to launch UberGo and Uber Intercity services in the surrounding areas of Ayodhya, with the intercity option accessible from every city in Uttar Pradesh. Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India, expressed excitement about the expansion. He highlighted that it will generate new opportunities for earning in the local area and will also provide more diverse mobility options. (Also Read: Global IT Firm Veeam Software Lays Off 300 Employees)

 

 

Preparations are in progress for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir. On January 22, Lord Ram will be enthroned in the newly-built structure of Ram Mandir. The services are designed to boost tourism in Ayodhya by offering convenient, cost-effective, and environment-friendly transportation choices.(Also Read: Rapido posts Rs 675 cr in losses in FY23, revenue up 3X)

The event is anticipated to attract a significant influx of tourists. The company aims to provide a comprehensive and diverse range of transportation options to meet the varying needs of users in the Ayodhya region.

The event will witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In preparation for the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi has declared a special 11-day ritual. The Uttar Pradesh government is in the process of building the largest floating screen in India at Ayodhya's Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat. This screen will be set up at Aarti Ghat to showcase the ceremony and various programs highlighting Ayodhya's history.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi begins 11-day ‘anushthan’ for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Will Atal Setu become a boon for Mumbai?
DNA Video
DNA: All about Atal Setu Bridge
DNA Video
DNA: Sting Operation on trade of fake medicines
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News 'Operation D' Exposes Fake Medicine Syndicate
DNA Video
DNA: Government guidelines regarding admission in ICU
DNA Video
DNA: Golden 'door' in Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Big Win for Eknath Shinde
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?