हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ultratech Cement

UltraTech Cement shares jump nearly 3% after earnings announcement

The leading cement producer had posted a net profit of Rs 1,584.58 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

UltraTech Cement shares jump nearly 3% after earnings announcement

New Delhi: Shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd on Monday jumped nearly 3 per cent after the firm reported a 7.92 increase in consolidated net profit for the December quarter.

The stock gained 2.78 per cent to settle at Rs 7,867.90 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.82 per cent to Rs 7,947.90.

On NSE, shares of the company gained 2.73 per cent to settle at Rs 7,870.10 apiece.

Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech Cement Ltd on Monday reported a 7.92 increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,710.14 crore in the third quarter ended December 2021 as trade sales were impacted and the overall cement demand remained subdued during the period.

The leading cement producer had posted a net profit of Rs 1,584.58 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

Revenue from operations rose by 5.89 per cent to Rs 12,984.93 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 12,262 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ultratech CementAditya Birla GroupUltratech Cement Sharescement
Next
Story

Businesses can bring new users by depolying consistent marketing strategy, says Mayank Tripathi

Must Watch

PT7M37S

Bollywodd Breaking: Pandit Birju Maharaj is no more