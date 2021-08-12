Uneecops Business Solutions Expands its SAP Capabilities with Acquisition of SAP Business One division of Infinx- a leading SAP Partner

Noida, August 11, 2021: Uneecops Business Solutions, an SAP Platinum Partner, has announced its acquisition of SAP Business One division of Infinx Services. This acquisition further elevates Uneecops’ position as an SAP Business One consulting and implementation partner, offering clients unparalleled capabilities for SAP implementation.

Speaking on the acquisition, Ketan Jain, Executive Director of Uneecops, said, “This acquisition is an important milestone for us. We are excited to kickstart a new chapter with the SAP division of Infinx. Their extensive expertise and knowledge in SAP Business One will further deepen our networks and capabilities in SAP Business One. We are delighted to add a highly talented team with industry-specific experience and welcome them to the Uneecops family.”

SAP division at Infinx Services, added, "This will be a valuable addition to the Uneecops and we are thrilled to be partnering with Uneecops. This alliance will be a step change for both of us. Both companies share similar values and visions in successfully transforming businesses through intelligent technology.“

Uneecops capabilities currently boast of 250+ certified SAP consultants, 500+ SAP implementations across 18 industry verticals and 12+ customised add-ons. It has been awarded with SAP awards for 9 consecutive years, SAP Business One APJ Partner of the year for three consecutive years 2018, 2019 and 2020. SAP Pinnacle Award Runner Up for- ERP Partner of the Year 2020 and Subcontinent Impact Partner of the year 2019.

Eiliant Advisors acted as an exclusive advisor to Uneecops on this transaction.

About Uneecops Group

Uneecops is a CMMI Level 5 company with leading capabilities in transforming and simplifying the complex business landscape of fast-growing SMEs, mid-market businesses and large conglomerates. The Group is guided by its purpose of addressing the mission-critical needs of businesses with ERP, Analytics and Cloud Technologies. We embrace the value of innovation, excellence and precision in all what we do and earn our customers’ loyalty by delivering greater outcomes. Learn more about us at www.uneecops.com

About SAP division of Infinx Services

The company has the right blend of strategy, consulting, and rich experience in western region of India. The SAP division of Infinx Services has also bagged the coveted award as a Top Achiever of the year 2015 & 2017 making it a trusted partner of choice for SAP Business One implementation. For more information, visit https://www.infinx.com/international

About Eiliant Advisors

Eiliant Advisors is a boutique investment bank advising mid-market companies and start-ups in Merger & Acquisitions (Domestic and Cross border) and Growth Capital Raising. Eiliant focuses on Technology, Consumer and Financial Services sectors, having built significant domain knowledge and transaction experience in domestic and international markets, over the last 3 years. For more information, visit www.eiliant.com