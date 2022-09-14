US based marketing company PAYS its employees to leave, they get 10 % hike on notice period

United States: A US based Marketing company named ‘Gorilla 76’ makes job quitting easier for its employees by providing 10 % hike during the notice period plus increase salary for the remaining days. It pays employees to leave. Transitioning from one job to another is a hard process. There are many factors and challenges included in it. The most prominent one is the financial strain an employee gets when he/she left the job.

From the moment an employee tells the company his/her decision to leave Gorilla and looking for another job, Gorilla provides 10 % hike for any full-time employees who gives them at least 6 weeks’ notice period plus a salary increase for the remaining of their time at the company.

Decreasing the burden of transitioning a job from the shoulder of employees, the company CEO Jon Franko said in a Linkedin Post, "At Gorilla, we pay our employees to leave…Of course we don’t want people to leave. But we’re fools to think they’re all going to retire with us. Our approach is to make transitions as seamless as possible.”

Franko further added that the initiative was excersied by one of their own. An employee who was great person, great gorilla and extremely talented in the role was looking for doing something different. He told us that he was seriously looking for another job. Then I ‘shook hands’ with him and bumped his salary 10 %.

When asked the strength of employees working in Gorilla 76 in the comment of the Linkedin Post, Gorilla CEO Jon Franko replied that they were very selective in how they grew. Not all about number of people in the view.