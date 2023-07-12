Used To Watch Formula 1 Race On TV As A Kid, Now A Professional Motorsport Enthusiast

New Delhi: Nestled within the realm of speed and adrenaline, where the smell of burning rubber lingers in the air, a young racer by the name of Lee Keshav blazed a trail like no other. Born and raised in a modest neighborhood, Keshav had always possessed a restless spirit, a relentless drive to create something extraordinary. Today, I'd like to offer a success tale of a young entrepreneur, Lee Keshav.

Lee Keshav Success Story

In a world as large as Earth, there are many making a difference. As a result, they are the headline makers. Lee Keshav is one of them. The multi-talented businessman Lee Keshav is causing a stir in both the racing and the product design fields.



cre Trending Stories

Keshav's adventure began when he was 16 years old, and since then, he has overcome obstacles to forge an incredible life for himself. To gather insights into the success story of Lee Keshav, Pawan Rai of Zee Media spoke with him. Excerpts from the interview...

What inspired you to pursue a career in racing, and when did you know it was what you wanted to do?

I was really fascinated by discovering Formula 1 on TV. It gave me so much excitement as a kid and made me dream of becoming a racing driver one day. When I turned 14, I read an article about how early racing drivers begin their careers. That inspired me to start pursuing racing seriously.

What do you enjoy the most about driving?

The G forces are the most amazing part of racing cars. Making a turn at over 200kmph is still mind-blowing to me. Racing also requires a lot of mental and physical strength to drive. It is full of high pressure and challenges, but it also teaches you to become calm and mindful of your actions.

What is the most challenging aspect of your job, and how do you overcome it?

The most challenging aspect of my job is the constant need to balance the risks associated with racing while striving for top performance. Racing inherently carries risks, and accidents can happen, so it's crucial to find the right balance between pushing the limits and maintaining safety.

To overcome this challenge, I prioritise thorough preparation, including physical and mental conditioning, meticulous analysis of the track and race conditions, and simulator driving to improve racecraft. Additionally, I work closely with my coaches and follow a strategic approach that focuses on consistent performance rather than taking unnecessary risks.

What have you learned from your past experiences that you feel would be beneficial to aspiring racers?

I have learned several lessons that I believe would be beneficial to aspiring racers. Firstly, resilience is key. Motorsports can be demanding and challenging, but perseverance and the ability to bounce back from setbacks are crucial for long-term success.

Secondly, continuous learning is vital. Lastly, building strong relationships and networks within the racing community can open doors to opportunities, mentorship, and financial support.

Can you describe a particularly memorable or exciting moment from your career so far?

The journey itself, filled with countless memorable moments, has been a continuous source of excitement and growth. It's truly the accumulation of all these experiences that shaped me as a racer and made this career so exhilarating.

One of my biggest highlights would be my first win in Delhi at the Buddh International Circuit. Seeing thousands of people cheer my name and feel proud to see the Indian flag on top was an incredible feeling!