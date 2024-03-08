Vedanta Aluminium & Power CEO Sunil Gupta Named Vice-Chairman Of CII Odisha State Council

BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta Aluminium & Power Ltd’s incumbent Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as well as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the firm's Aluminium Business, Sunil Gupta, has been elected as the Vice-Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)’s Odisha State Council for the 2024-25 term. Gupta’s name was announced during the CII Odisha State Annual Day 2023-24 celebration in Bhubaneshwar.

Notably, Sunil Gupta heads the operations of Vedanta’s aluminium business across its plants at Jharsuguda, Lanjigarh, and Balco as well as the mines business. With over 29 years of diverse experience, Sunil Gupta has led Vedanta Aluminium's growth and operational efficiency. It was under his tenure that Vedanta emerged as largest aluminium producer in the country.

Vedanta Aluminium has recenlty also announced that it is on track to achieving a ratio of 30% women employees on its rolls by the end of FY25. "Notably, the milestone is set to arrive 5 years sooner than the company’s stated target of 2030, with women professionals already comprising 22% of the total number of employees at Vedanta Aluminium. This is significant as women are most under-represented in the metals & mining industry worldwide," said the company in a statement.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.29 million tonnes in FY23. Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world’s leading Oil & Gas and Metals company with significant operations in Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, and Aluminium & Power across India, South Africa and Namibia.