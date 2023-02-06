VI Joins Hands With Motorola to Drive 5G Connectivity Across 5G Smartphone Portfolio

New Delhi: Vodafone Idea has partnered with Motorola to ensure seamless 5G connectivity across its fifth-generation smartphone portfolio, according to a statement on Monday. The announcement comes within days of Vodafone Idea getting a shot in the arm, with Centre on Friday clearing conversion of the troubled telco's accumulated interest dues worth Rs 16,000 crore into equity.

Post equity conversion, the government will hold about 33 percent stake in the company, sans management control. (Also Read: Poco X5 5G Pro Launching Today: Check Price in India, Full Specifications, Other Details)

"To further accelerate the development of the 5G ecosystem in the nation, Vi has partnered with Motorola to ensure seamless 5G connectivity across its extensive 5G smartphone portfolio," the two companies said in a statement on Monday.

The statement added: "With the association, Motorola has successfully tested its latest and most popular smartphone models on 3350 to 3400 MHz spectrum bands on Vi 5G network in New Delhi."