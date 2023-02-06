topStoriesenglish2570190
NewsBusinessCompanies
VODAFONE-IDEA

VI Joins Hands With Motorola to Drive 5G Connectivity Across 5G Smartphone Portfolio

"To further accelerate the development of the 5G ecosystem in the nation, Vi has partnered with Motorola to ensure seamless 5G connectivity across its extensive 5G smartphone portfolio," the two companies said in a statement on Monday. 

Last Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 02:02 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Vodafone Idea has partnered with Motorola to ensure seamless 5G connectivity.
  • The announcement comes today, on Monday.
  • The announcement comes within days of clearing the conversion of dues into equity.

Trending Photos

VI Joins Hands With Motorola to Drive 5G Connectivity Across 5G Smartphone Portfolio

New Delhi: Vodafone Idea has partnered with Motorola to ensure seamless 5G connectivity across its fifth-generation smartphone portfolio, according to a statement on Monday. The announcement comes within days of Vodafone Idea getting a shot in the arm, with Centre on Friday clearing conversion of the troubled telco's accumulated interest dues worth Rs 16,000 crore into equity.

Post equity conversion, the government will hold about 33 percent stake in the company, sans management control. (Also Read: Poco X5 5G Pro Launching Today: Check Price in India, Full Specifications, Other Details)

"To further accelerate the development of the 5G ecosystem in the nation, Vi has partnered with Motorola to ensure seamless 5G connectivity across its extensive 5G smartphone portfolio," the two companies said in a statement on Monday. 

The statement added: "With the association, Motorola has successfully tested its latest and most popular smartphone models on 3350 to 3400 MHz spectrum bands on Vi 5G network in New Delhi."

Live Tv

Vodafone-IdeaVIMotorola

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata