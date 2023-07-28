Vidit Aatrey Success Story: IIT-Delhi Graduate Who Created A Billion Dollar Startup With Simplest Strategy

Vidit Aatrey, the co-founder and CEO of Meesho, has had an inspiring trajectory, taking his small venture to become a prominent player in India's e-commerce industry. His achievements have been acknowledged by prestigious accolades such as being listed in Fortune's 40 Under 40 for 2021 and Forbes' 30 Under 30 in 2018, as reported by StartupInsider.

Hailing from Surat, Gujarat, Vidit Aatrey completed his engineering degree and initially worked in the software sector. However, his entrepreneurial drive and quest for innovation led him to explore new opportunities. Between June 2012 and June 2015, he served as an assistant manager at the ICC firm, followed by a year as an associate manager at InMobi. However, he decided to step away from this position after just six months to establish his highly successful venture, Meesho.

In 2015, together with his co-founder Sanjeev Barnwal, Aatrey launched Meesho, a social commerce platform designed to empower small businesses and individuals to kickstart their online enterprises using social media networks.



The platform enables users to discover products, curate their catalogues, and share them with their social networks, thereby reaching potential customers. Additionally, Meesho offers logistics and payment support, simplifying the process of managing online businesses for sellers.

Due to its innovative approach and user-friendly interface, Meesho gained rapid popularity, particularly among women in Tier-II and Tier-III cities seeking flexible earning opportunities.

As the platform's success grew, it attracted substantial funding, propelling Meesho's expansion. The company's unwavering commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs and small businesses played a vital role in its remarkable growth.

In 2021, Meesho achieved a significant milestone by becoming one of the first Indian start-ups to be valued at over $2 billion, it's current valuation is over $4 billion, a testament to the dedication of Aatrey and his team.

Vidit Aatrey's journey exemplifies the power of identifying market gaps, developing user-focused products, and staying true to a vision. His story serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs, demonstrating that innovative solutions and unwavering dedication can lead to transformative success in the business world.