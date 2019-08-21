close

Vietjet to begin direct India-Vietnam flight

Vietjet to begin direct India-Vietnam flight

New Delhi: Vietnam-based airline Vietjet on Tuesday said that it will commence direct flight operations between India and Vietnam from December.

Commencing on December 6, the New Delhi-Ho Chi Minh City route will operate four return flights per week, while the Hanoi-New Delhi route will operate three return flights per week starting December 7.

Besides, the airline is offering "super-saving tickets" priced at Rs 9 onwards, during its "three golden days - a special promotion" by the airline from August 20
to 22.

"India is one of our priority markets and an important addition to our growing network," said Nguyen Thanh Son, Vietjet's Vice President.

Currently, Vietjet operates around 400 flights daily, carrying more than 80 million passengers to date, with 129 routes covering destinations across Vietnam and international destinations.

