Vijay Mallya

Vijay Mallya asks govt to accept loan repayment offer unconditionally, close case against him

Mallya, congratulating the government for announcing over the Rs 20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat package, said that his repeated offers to repay his dues have been ignored.

New Delhi: Embattled liquor baron and promoter of defunct Kingfisher Airlines Vijay Mallya on Thursday asked the government to accept his offer to repay 100 per cent of his loan dues unconditionally and close case against him.

"Congratulations to the Government for a Covid 19 relief package. They can print as much currency as they want BUT should a small contributor like me who offers 100% payback of State owned Bank loans be constantly ignored?" he said in a tweet.

 

 

Mallya, is wanted in India over alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to estimated Rs 9,000 crore.

Earlier this month, Mallya had filed an appeal in the UK Supreme Court after losing an appeal in the London High Court against an extradition order to India on alleged charges of fraud and money laundering related to unrecovered loans to Kingfisher Airlines.

In the past, Mallya had tweeted that he had offered to pay 100 per cent of the amount borrowed by Kingfisher Airlines to the banks but neither banks were willing to take the money nor the Enforcement Directorate was willing to release his attached assets at the behest of the banks.

 

With PTI Inputs

