trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2687288
NewsBusinessCompanies
VIJAY MALLYA

Vijay Mallya Wishes Diwali To Everyone; Netizens Go Crazy, Says 'Again Back On Bank Holiday'

In his latest post, Mallya wrote, "Happy Deepavali to all. May you be blessed."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 04:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Vijay Mallya Wishes Diwali To Everyone; Netizens Go Crazy, Says 'Again Back On Bank Holiday' File Photo

New Delhi: In a rare appearance on the microblogging platform X, fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya surfaced once again to extend Diwali wishes to his followers. Known for making sporadic appearances on social media, particularly during bank holidays, Mallya took the opportunity to convey his festive greetings.

The businessman, who once held interests in a liquor company, an airline, a Formula One team, and an Indian Premier League cricket club, faced significant legal troubles when he failed to repay millions in loans, ultimately leaving India in 2016 amidst attempts by banks to recover the money. (Also Read: Pune Man's Romantic Evening Turns Sour With Rs 22,000 Restaurant Scam; Read Details)

The collapse of Kingfisher Airlines marked the beginning of Mallya's financial downfall, leading to the demise of several of his ventures.

Mallya's posts on social media have become infrequent, typically aligning with various festivals. This year, he extended wishes for Pongal, Sankranti, Holi, Ugadi, Vishu, Easter, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Eid.

In his latest post, Mallya wrote, "Happy Deepavali to all. May you be blessed."

Unsurprisingly, his social media activity triggered a flurry of reactions online. One X user commented, "Mallya back on Bank Holiday! Happy Deepavali."

Another remarked, "The man never fails to wish for a festival, but fails to repay taken debt every time. Genius."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Elvish take name of Fazilpuria?
DNA Video
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's shocking announcement on war
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Dr Michelle Harrison?
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi government's 'Suprise Test' on pollution