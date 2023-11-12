Vijay Mallya Wishes Diwali To Everyone; Netizens Go Crazy, Says 'Again Back On Bank Holiday'

New Delhi: In a rare appearance on the microblogging platform X, fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya surfaced once again to extend Diwali wishes to his followers. Known for making sporadic appearances on social media, particularly during bank holidays, Mallya took the opportunity to convey his festive greetings.

The businessman, who once held interests in a liquor company, an airline, a Formula One team, and an Indian Premier League cricket club, faced significant legal troubles when he failed to repay millions in loans, ultimately leaving India in 2016 amidst attempts by banks to recover the money. (Also Read: Pune Man's Romantic Evening Turns Sour With Rs 22,000 Restaurant Scam; Read Details)

The collapse of Kingfisher Airlines marked the beginning of Mallya's financial downfall, leading to the demise of several of his ventures.

Mallya's posts on social media have become infrequent, typically aligning with various festivals. This year, he extended wishes for Pongal, Sankranti, Holi, Ugadi, Vishu, Easter, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Eid.

In his latest post, Mallya wrote, "Happy Deepavali to all. May you be blessed."

Happy Deepavali to all. May you be blessed. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) November 11, 2023

Unsurprisingly, his social media activity triggered a flurry of reactions online. One X user commented, "Mallya back on Bank Holiday! Happy Deepavali."

Another remarked, "The man never fails to wish for a festival, but fails to repay taken debt every time. Genius."

He'll not change Like other

Deepavali to Diwali



He's always Ours



Happy Deepavali — King Appu (@itsKingAppu) November 12, 2023

Happy Diwali



Bank be like - pic.twitter.com/DEEa0sRXWA — Kirkett (@bhaskar_sanu08) November 12, 2023