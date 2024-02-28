Viral Video: Did You Know Elon Musk Used To Sleep In Tesla Factory Floor Under His Desk? WATCH

New Delhi: A video of Elon Musk discussing his sleeping habits has resurfaced on social media, drawing widespread attention. In the clip, Musk, speaking at the 29th Annual Baron Investment Conference in New York, revealed some intriguing details about his living arrangements and work ethic.

Primary Residence

Contrary to what one might expect from a billionaire, Musk disclosed that his primary residences were not lavish houses or villas, but rather the Tesla factories in Nevada and Fremont. He confessed to spending almost three years living at these factories. (Also Read: Dating App Bumble To Layoff 30% Of Workforce)

“The reason I slept on the floor was not because I couldn't go across the road and be at a hotel.

It was because I wanted my circumstances to be worse than anyone else at the company. Whenever they felt pain, I wanted mine to be worse.”

- @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/wZcGvJqzk1 — Tonya de Vitti (@TonyadeVitti) February 26, 2024

Sleeping Under His Desk

Musk stunned listeners by admitting that he used to sleep on the floor under his desk at the Tesla factories. He explained that this unorthodox sleeping arrangement was a deliberate choice aimed at motivating his employees. (Also Read: EPFO Services To Remain Impacted Today: Know Why)

Motivation Over Comfort

In a quote attributed to Musk by a social media user, he expressed his rationale behind sleeping on the floor: "The reason I slept on the floor was not because I couldn't go across the road and be at a hotel. It was because I wanted my circumstances to be worse than anyone else at the company. Whenever they felt pain, I wanted mine to be worse."

Visible Leadership

Initially, Musk slept on a couch in the factories, but he later transitioned to sleeping under his desk so that his team could see him during shift changes. Despite the discomfort and the smell of metal dust, Musk saw sleeping on the floor as a way to reassure his employees that he was alongside them, rather than indulging in luxury elsewhere.

Viral Response

Since the video's resurgence, it has garnered over 542,000 views and sparked a wave of admiration for Musk's dedication to his work. Commenters praised his unconventional approach, with one remarking, "Elon is a bit bizarre, but that's exactly why he's so successful. Boring people prefer to seek security and comfort."