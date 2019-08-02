Vistara announces daily flight to Dubai from August 21

New Delhi: Tata-SIA-run full service carrier Air Vistara on Friday announced that it will start daily flight between Mumbai and Dubai from August 21.

The route will be served by Vistara’s Airbus A320neo aircraft with three-class cabin configuration with a choice of premium economy, economy and business class.

A round trip Mumbai-Dubai-Mumbai will come at Rs 17820 for economy class, Rs 24900 for premium economy class and Rs 37465 for business class.

“We’re delighted to add Dubai to our growing network, a city that has been constantly thriving for decades and always has something new to offer. With the continuous influx of international trade, business and tourists all year round, especially given the strong economic and cultural ties between India and the UAE, Dubai makes a key addition to our growing network,” Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said.

This is Vistara's second international destination in the network after Singapore. Vistara is poised to inaugurate its international operations with flights to Singapore from Delhi and Mumbai, starting August 6 and 7.