Vistara announces first international flight from India to Singapore

New Delhi:, Full-service carrier Vistara has announced first international flight to Singapore from Delhi and Mumbai starting August 6.

“Vistara will operate two daily flights to Singapore, one each from Delhi and Mumbai, providing its globally applauded service to travellers on these routes. Customers can also take convenient one-stop connections to and from several other Indian cities beyond Delhi and Mumbai, including but not limited to Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jammu, Lucknow, Ranchi, Raipur, Srinagar and Varanasi. The airline will soon expand its international network further to other destinations,” the company said in a statement.

Vistara, joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, said it will fly its Boeing 737-800NG aircraft with two-class cabin configuration (Business and Economy) to Singapore. The airline announced introductory all-inclusive round-trip fares at Rs 21,877 for Delhi-Singapore-Delhi and Rs 20,778 Mumbai-Singapore-Mumbai.

“We are excited to start with Singapore as our first international destination, which we see as a very important market, given the opportunities it presents for corporate, business as well as leisure travel,” Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said.

Vistara connects 25 destinations, operates over 1200 flights a week served by a fleet of 23 Airbus A320 and six Boeing 737-800NG aircraft, and has flown more than 15 million customers since starting operations in 2015, the airline said.