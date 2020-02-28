हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tata Vistara

Vistara becomes first Indian airline to fly B787-9 Dreamliner plane

The new aircraft is the first of the six that Vistara has purchased from Boeing. The second Dreamliner aircraft is currently on the production line and will be delivered soon.

Vistara becomes first Indian airline to fly B787-9 Dreamliner plane
Image courtesy: Reuters

Everett (US): Vistara on Friday took the delivery of its first wide-body Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner plane, making it the first Indian airline to fly this aircraft. The plane, which has the registration number VT-TSD, will depart from the Boeing facility here at 2 pm (local time) today, and land in Delhi at 2 pm (local time) on Saturday, Vistara officials said here.

The new aircraft is the first of the six that Vistara has purchased from Boeing. The second Dreamliner aircraft is currently on the production line and will be delivered soon.

Vistara's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft comes with 299 seats in a three-class cabin configuration, giving customers a choice of business, premium economy, and economy cabins.

The aircraft features lie-flat business class seats in a 1-2-1 configuration that gives direct aisle access to each business class passenger and a separate premium economy cabin that offers seats in a 2-3-2 configuration.

The aircraft has in-seat televisions in all three cabins with a high-definition (HD) display, powered by Panasonic as well as in-flight WiFi internet connectivity onboard long-haul international flights, officials stated.

It would make Vistara the first airline to offer WiFi service in India. 

Tata Vistara Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Indian airline
