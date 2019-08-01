Vistara, DIAL to soon begin face recognition trials for passengers at Delhi Airport

New Delhi: Tata-SIA-run full service carrier Air Vistara and Delhi International Airport Pvt Ltd (DIAL) will soon begin testing the facial recognition technology for flyers at the Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

The trial will be done in line with the central government’s signature DigiYatra programme that ensures that customers gets a seamless, consistent and paperless service experience at airports.

The passenger will be digitally snapped at the gate of the airport and acting as a digital identity, the snap will help him without being frisked at every point. Under the existing process, the traveller is supposed to prove his identity at the entry gate of the airport to the CISF personnel, later he is frisked and is supposed to prove his identity at many points.

To get going with face recognition enrollment, a passenger can visit any of the registration counters at the airport with a valid government identity card. The passengers then need to furnish their contact details and get their faces clicked by the camera. Following this, personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) physically check the passenger’s government ID proof and post successful verification, a unique DigiYatra ID for the passenger is generated.

Face recognition enrollment is a one-time activity and once the passenger is successfully enrolled, the DigiYatra ID is valid for subsequent travels during the trial period.

Passengers must complete check-in process through self-service check-in kiosks placed at airport or web-check-in before accessing the face recognition e-gate.

The Face Recognition trials have been conducted at several airports including Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai.