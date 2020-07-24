Vistara receives its first Airbus A321neo –Check out pics, features and more

New Delhi: Vistara Airlines has said that it has received its first Airbus A321neo. The aircraft, which is part of the order of 50 from the Airbus A320 family signed in 2018, arrived in Delhi on Friday morning from Airbus’ production facility in Hamburg, Germany.

The aircraft has a total of 188 seats – 12 in Business Class, 24 in Premium Economy and 152 in Economy. All of them come with 4-way adjustable headrests and movable armrests.

Key Features Of Vistara’s Cabin Products For The A321neo

Business Class

12 lie-flat seats in a 2-2 configuration

Seat Manufacturer: Collins Aerospace

Seat Pitch: 63” | Bed Width: 20.05” (22.4” with armrest lowered) | Bed Length: 84” (82.19” in some rows)

IFE Monitor Size: 16”

IFE Touchscreen Video Handset

Four-way headrest, headset hook, cocktail table, reading light, coat hook

USB Port and 3-Pin charging point in every seat

Control Unit for customers to control seat functions

Premium Economy

Exclusive cabin

24 seats in a 3-3 configuration

Seat Manufacturer: Collins Aerospace

Seat Pitch: 33” | Recline angle: 4.5”

Increased leg-room ensuring a high level of comfort

IFE Monitor Size: 10” (seatback monitor)

Audio jack and recline control

Four-way adjustable headrest

Plentiful storage space

USB Port and 3-Pin charging point in every seat

Economy

152 seats in a 3-3 configuration

Manufacturer: Collins Aerospace

Seat Pitch: 28”-29” | Recline Angle: 3”

IFE Monitor Size: 10” (seatback monitor)

Four-way headrest for enhanced neck support

USB Port in every seat and 3-Pin Power Outlet (two for every three seats)

In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity

System Provider: Panasonic (IFE system eX1)

In-seat touchscreen monitors in all three cabins with HD Display

Content-rich multimedia library for customers to enjoy:

Nearly 150 movies – Hollywood, Bollywood and Indian Regionals

Close to 500 short programs – Indian and Western

Almost 250 Music Audio Compilations offering 2000 soundtracks from various genres

Available Languages on IFE: English, Hindi, Simplified Chinese, and Japanese

3D Flight Path Map provides a superior map experience

Flight Tracker and display of key flight data

Satellite Type: KU-Band

Types of Connectivity Services: Internet (onboard WiFi), SMS, MMS, 3G Mobile Data through GSM and GPRS

The company said that the new Airbus A321neo aircraft will be used on short to medium-haul international routes or destinations within seven hours of flying time. In March 2020, the airline inducted its first widebody aircraft, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, for long-haul international operations.