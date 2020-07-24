Vistara receives its first Airbus A321neo –Check out pics, features and more

New Delhi: Vistara Airlines has said that it has received its first Airbus A321neo. The aircraft, which is part of the order of 50 from the Airbus A320 family signed in 2018, arrived in Delhi on Friday morning from Airbus’ production facility in Hamburg, Germany.
The aircraft has a total of 188 seats – 12 in Business Class, 24 in Premium Economy and 152 in Economy. All of them come with 4-way adjustable headrests and movable armrests.
Key Features Of Vistara’s Cabin Products For The A321neo
Business Class
- 12 lie-flat seats in a 2-2 configuration
- Seat Manufacturer: Collins Aerospace
- Seat Pitch: 63” | Bed Width: 20.05” (22.4” with armrest lowered) | Bed Length: 84” (82.19” in some rows)
- IFE Monitor Size: 16”
- IFE Touchscreen Video Handset
- Four-way headrest, headset hook, cocktail table, reading light, coat hook
- USB Port and 3-Pin charging point in every seat
- Control Unit for customers to control seat functions
Premium Economy
- Exclusive cabin
- 24 seats in a 3-3 configuration
- Seat Manufacturer: Collins Aerospace
- Seat Pitch: 33” | Recline angle: 4.5”
- Increased leg-room ensuring a high level of comfort
- IFE Monitor Size: 10” (seatback monitor)
- Audio jack and recline control
- Four-way adjustable headrest
- Plentiful storage space
- USB Port and 3-Pin charging point in every seat
Economy
- 152 seats in a 3-3 configuration
- Manufacturer: Collins Aerospace
- Seat Pitch: 28”-29” | Recline Angle: 3”
- IFE Monitor Size: 10” (seatback monitor)
- Four-way headrest for enhanced neck support
- USB Port in every seat and 3-Pin Power Outlet (two for every three seats)
In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity
- System Provider: Panasonic (IFE system eX1)
- In-seat touchscreen monitors in all three cabins with HD Display
- Content-rich multimedia library for customers to enjoy:
- Nearly 150 movies – Hollywood, Bollywood and Indian Regionals
- Close to 500 short programs – Indian and Western
- Almost 250 Music Audio Compilations offering 2000 soundtracks from various genres
- Available Languages on IFE: English, Hindi, Simplified Chinese, and Japanese
- 3D Flight Path Map provides a superior map experience
- Flight Tracker and display of key flight data
- Satellite Type: KU-Band
- Types of Connectivity Services: Internet (onboard WiFi), SMS, MMS, 3G Mobile Data through GSM and GPRS
The company said that the new Airbus A321neo aircraft will be used on short to medium-haul international routes or destinations within seven hours of flying time. In March 2020, the airline inducted its first widebody aircraft, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, for long-haul international operations.