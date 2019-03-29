Vistara to allow extra 7kg baggage for passengers travelling with infant

New Delhi: Vistara Airlines on Friday announced that customers traveling with an infant will be allowed extra baggage allowance of 7kg.

The excess baggage of 7kg can be carried as hand baggage or check-in baggage or divided among the two, as per the convenience of the customer, the company said.

“Solo mothers travelling with infant will additionally enjoy arrival assistance on request, completely free of cost as a part of Vistara WomenFlyer. For assistance with luggage, the customer can look out for Vistara staff at the baggage claim area holding #VistaraWomanFlyer arrival assistance placards. These personnel will also escort the customer up to the taxi upon their request,” Vistara said in a statement.

However, in case of a multi-sector journey, the extra baggage allowance is valid for only the sector on which the infant is booked. Vistara clarified that the infant must be less than 2 years of age at the date and time of departure and must carry an infant boarding pass.

The extra baggage allowance can be claimed for only one accompanying customer and for one infant per sector and is not valid if the infant is not flying on that PNR or Ticket.

The maximum check-in baggage will be the sum of free check-in baggage as per the cabin class booked by the customer, and the 7kg infant baggage allowance. For Economy Lite fare, the maximum check-in baggage allowance will be 22kg.