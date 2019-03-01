हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vistara airways

Vistara to launch daily flights from Dibrugarh to Delhi, Bagdogra from April 3

Dibrugarh will the 24th destination to be announced by the airline, and its second destination in Assam after Guwahati,  Vistara said.

Vistara to launch daily flights from Dibrugarh to Delhi, Bagdogra from April 3

Mumbai: Vistara Airways on Friday announced the launch of its services to Dibrugarh from New Delhi and Bagdogra from April 3.

Dibrugarh will the 24th destination to be announced by the airline, and its second destination in Assam after Guwahati,  Vistara said.

“Starting April 3, 2019, Vistara will connect Dibrugarh and Bagdogra with daily direct flights between the two cities, and also connect Dibrugarh and Delhi with convenient same aircraft one-stop flight via Bagdogra,” the Airline said in a statement.

Customers from Dibrugarh can also take convenient connections via Delhi to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune, it added.

“Hot on the heels of our announcement of service to Raipur, this announcement of service to Dibrugarh is the second in a series of flight additions Vistara has planned starting this summer,” Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, Vistara, said.

Tags:
Vistara airwaysVistara Dibrugarh flightVistara Assam flight
Next
Story

Jio Cricket Play Along wins the ‘Best Use of Mobile Marketing’ Award

Must Watch

PT6M45S

Pakistan rejects India's request to bring back Wing Commander by flight