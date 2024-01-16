Vodafone And Microsoft Unite In $1.5 Billion Decade-Long Partnership To Elevate AI, IoT Sectors

New Delhi: On January 16, Vodafone Group Plc and Microsoft Corp. forged a decade-long partnership incorporating a $1.5 billion investment. This collaboration aims to propel diverse business sectors such as artificial intelligence, digital payments, and the Internet of Things.

Vodafone is set to utilize OpenAI technology on Azure to enhance its customer service operations implementing enhancements to its consumer chatbot. Additionally, Vodafone employees will be granted usage of Microsoft Copilot as detailed in a collaborative announcement, Under the agreement's terms.

This collaboration is anticipated to provide expansive digital platforms to over 300 million businesses, public sector entities, and consumers throughout Europe and Africa.

Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, in his statement expresses excitement about the potential impact of their collaboration with Vodafone. He believes that the new era of artificial intelligence (AI) will create significant opportunities for organizations globally. The partnership aims to use the latest cloud and AI technology to improve customer experiences for millions of people and businesses in Africa and Europe. Additionally, they plan to develop new products and services while speeding up Vodafone's transition to cloud-based technologies.

After investing $13 billion in OpenAI, Microsoft is actively pursuing additional users for its Copilot AI assistants. Corporate clients are charged $30 per user per month for Copilot access, almost twice the standard cost of Microsoft's Office suite, as reported by Bloomberg.

Microsoft's investment in Vodafone's independent global IoT-managed connectivity platform has the goal of linking 175 million devices globally. Vodafone joins the Azure ecosystem. The collaboration focuses on expanding M-Pesa, Africa's largest financial technology platform, on Azure and introducing a purpose-driven initiative to enhance the well-being of 100 million consumers and 1 million SMEs throughout the continent.

Margherita Della Valle, the chief executive of Vodafone Group in his statement emphasizes the significance of the partnership with Microsoft. She characterizes the commitment as bold, indicating a strong dedication to the digital future of both Europe and Africa. The strategic partnership is expected to play a pivotal role in expediting the digital transformation for Vodafone's business customers, with a specific focus on small and medium-sized companies. She also highlights the aim of elevating the quality of customer experience for consumers, suggesting that the collaboration with Microsoft is geared towards improving and enhancing the services provided to both business clients and individual consumers within the digital landscape.