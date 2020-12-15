VVDN’s new SMT Facility and Mechanical Tooling Park: An embodiment of Women Empowerment and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat

VVDN Technologies, India’s premier and fastest growing electronics engineering and manufacturing company, continues is expansion with a strong commitment towards Women Empowerment and the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission. Earlier in November 2020, VVDN added another new SMT facility and Mechanical Tooling Park to its expanding state-of-the-art world class manufacturing facilities. Established in 2007, VVDN Technologies today works in the domains of 5G, Networking & WiFi, IoT, Vision & Cameras, Cloud and Apps. What started as a small embedded design service provider company in Gurgaon, spread to major Tier 1 cities of the country like Chennai, Kochi, Bangalore, Noida, Ahmedabad, Pollachi, Pune and went global with presence in US, Canada, Europe, Japan, S.Korea and Vietnam. With 10 design centers, 4 manufacturing plants, nextgeneration R&D and testing labs and experience center, VVDN has been providing cutting edge solution design, development and manufacturing services for OEMs, system integrators and silicon companies.

During the unprecedented COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020 that brought the whole world to a standstill, VVDN opened its 10 acre Global Innovation Park (GIP) in Manesar that was inaugurated by Hon’ble Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari in July 2020. As per media reports, even during the COVID-19 Pandemic, VVDN continued its hiring processes and employed close to 2500 individuals. Barely 4 months since the opening of GIP, VVDN opened new SMT Lines and a Mechanical Tooling center in November. The new SMT Facility and Mechanical Tooling Park was inaugurated by Union Labor Minister (Independent in-charge) Shri Santosh Gangwar on 6th November. After the Global Innovation Park and other existing and newly inaugurated SMT Lines and Mechanical tooling facilities, VVDN is targeting to create and provide 1 lakh jobs in the next 3 years.

VVDN’s Women Empowerment Commitment?

A society where gender equality is prevalent is a society that functions perfectly. As they say “Careers have No Gender”, so opportunities should be available equally for women to be independent and feel empowered. “Women’s empowerment” is increasing women’s access to control over the strategic life choices that affect them. They can earn money to support their family and have access to the opportunities that allow them fully to realize their capacities. VVDN has a growth plan and a hiring policy with a central focus on women empowerment. The new SMT Lines that were inaugurated are also expected to generate huge employment opportunities in the near future with women empowerment being the center of focus. This new installment will be an embodiment of women empowerment, as it will be a run by more than 70% women workforce. According to sources, in the last few months, VVDN had been completely focused on employing maximum women in its already functional SMT Lines and Assembly Lines at GIP.

VVDN supports Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat is the vision of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi of making India a self-reliant nation. "Aatmanirbhar" can be translated as both self-reliance and self-sufficiency. The five pillars of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ are stated as economy, infrastructure, technology-driven systems, vibrant demography and demand. VVDN Technologies has long been an advocate of “Make and Design in India” and

“Aatmanirbhar Bharat”. The newly inaugurated facilities are expected to serve as a significant step in VVDN’s mission to localize high-quality design and manufacturing in India and to achieve their target of creating 1 lakh local jobs in the next 3 years. VVDN Technologies has created a unique ecosystem for complete designing and R&D that focuses on innovation, design and manufacturing, all in India. Companies like VVDN have been instrumental in bringing about change in the global perception of India, which was once regarded as a country known for just doing IT outsourcing and software development, to a destination where innovation actually happens. VVDN has helped showcase India’s ability and capability in engineering and manufacturing including hardware, mechanical, embedded software, cloud/app and manufacturing.

Today country needs more such initiatives and organizations, which would help us weather the storm and come out strongly during challenging times.

