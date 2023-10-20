New Delhi: As the festive atmosphere of Navratri engulfs India, there are several videos on the internet of individuals doing garba and having a good time throughout the holiday season. An unusual show on X has piqued people's interest online. Actually, a video of employees doing garba at work is making the rounds on the internet.

The video, posted on X (previously Twitter) by a user named Rita Singhal, showed numerous staff cheerfully performing the traditional Gujarati dance. (Also Read: Do You Know About Google's CEO Sundar Pichai And His Wife Anjali's Love Story? Read About The Sparkling Tale Here)

Garba at Axis bank, fort, Mumbai branch

गरबा खेला जा रहा है, एक्सिस बैंक, फोर्ट ब्रांच,मुबई pic.twitter.com/L2JVy3Afmd October 19, 2023

The video was shot at Axis Bank's Fort branch in Mumbai, according to Singhal and others who shared it. Many staff were seen dancing the garba in the video while a Gujarati folk tune played in the background. (Also Read: Decoding UPI Credit: From How It Works To Its Benefit - Here's A To Z About It)

The video went viral, eliciting a wide range of comments from social media users. However, it drew the attention of Axis Bank, which issued a statement stating that the video was not from its Fort branch.

The bank further asked that the video not be circulated while associated with Axis.

"Hi, Please keep in mind that the video in question is not about Axis Bank's Fort branch. We ask that you do not distribute this movie while associating it with Axis Bank. Regards, "Team Axis Bank," read the statement.