Watch: Zomato Delivery Agent Eats Chawal Dal From A Plastic Bag, Video Goes Viral, Netizens Say Heartbreaking

New Delhi: On June 27, a video of a Zomato delivery person eating food out of a plastic bag quickly went popular on social media, to the dismay of netizens. The agent can be seen in the video carrying a delivery bag from the business while sporting a Zomato t-shirt, which IAS officer Awanish Sharan posted on Twitter.

The delivery person was seen in the video, which has received millions of views, consuming dal chawal out of a plastic bag. He is alone and holding a Zomato bag as he stands next to his motorbike. He is eating as swiftly as he can, ostensibly to complete his tasks more quickly.

The caption of the post is "This season, take care of them too."

Social media users were also captivated by the video, and many rushed to express their emotions in the comments area.

"It's the truth; it's not vulnerability. He is also a person. Let the public know how they are nourished by individuals who provide them with meals around-the-clock, one Twitter user urged.

Someone said, "Heartbreaking to see such videos."

Another user on Twitter said, "Almost cried."

"They frequently go without food or skip meals in order to get our food served on schedule. These scenes are heartbreaking, and it's a sad truth, another person said.

I usually make sure to give any delivery guy who comes to deliver at my doorstep a packet of cookies, some fruit, or milk sharbat depending on what I have on hand at that moment. Their grins are priceless, another user said.