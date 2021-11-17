We don’t talk about how many people have been choked: Bharti’s Sunil Mittal on air pollution

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal, on Wednesday, November 17, pointed out his concerns about the ongoing air pollution and poor air quality in Delhi and surrounding areas.

Mittal said, “We talk about 5 million people dying of the pandemic; we don’t talk about how many people have been choked around the world." He highlighted that he would fly back to Delhi which is covered in smog.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore the business tycoon said that “We can’t live like this.” He also pointed out that the world has completely pivoted to the need to tackle climate change.

Taking note of the disparities in the approaches to curb air pollution, Mittal said, "You can’t have the disparities we are seeing today. The whole approach of being insular and looking after your own countries, your own communities, needs to stop".

“We are actually moving in a reverse direction right now, where wealthy nations are taking care of themselves. Large parts of the world are unvaccinated today. We need to turn this clock back into more cooperation, common prosperity for the world, rather than a few select nations," he was quoted as saying by Mint.

The air quality in Delhi has remained in the 'very poor' category for the past few days. On Tuesday, November 16, the air quality remained in the 'very poor' category for the third consecutive day.

The national capital's overall air quality index (AQI) at 6:20 AM on Tuesday was at 331, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

