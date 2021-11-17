हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
post office

Post Office FD Scheme: Claim tax benefits under Section 80C, grow your money without market fluctuation worries

Post Office FD Scheme or Post Office Time Deposit Account at its current rate of interest also offers you better returns than bank FDs. 

Post Office FD Scheme: Claim tax benefits under Section 80C, grow your money without market fluctuation worries

New Delhi: For those who believe in the more traditional form of investment which is safe and secure, Post Office FD Scheme is one such bet that will let you grow your money and at the same time provide you cushion against market fluctuations.

Here is all about Post Office FD Scheme or Post Office Time Deposit Account The Post Office Time Deposit Account tenures range from 1 year up to 5 years (Also read: Post Office Scheme: Invest Rs 10,000 to become a millionaire; here's how)

The minimum deposit to invest in this scheme is Rs 1,000 while there is no maximum limit. The investment in this scheme is also eligible for claiming tax benefits under Section 80C.

The minimum deposit to invest in this scheme is Rs 1,000 while there is no maximum limit. The investment in this scheme is also eligible for claiming tax benefits under Section 80C.

Post Office Fixed Deposit Interest Rates

Deposit Tenure Post Office FD rates (p.a.)
1 year 5.50%
2 years 5.50%
3 years 5.50%
5 years 6.70%

These interest rates are w.e.f 1 April 2020. The FD can be done through offline (cash, cheque) or online (net banking / mobile banking). You can have more than 1 FD and if required You can easily transfer your FD from one post office to another post office.

Tags:
post officeFDFixed Deposit
