New Delhi: Salary negotiations between a candidate's expectations and a company's budget can be described as a delicate dance, one that takes place in every job interview. This process involves balancing the hopes and needs of the candidate with the financial constraints and policies of the employer.

A CEO from Bengaluru recently shared on LinkedIn that he has entirely eliminated salary negotiations from his company's hiring process. He explained that he offers candidates the salary they request.

Arjun shared his insights after hiring more than 18 team members, stating, "After hiring more than 18 members for my team, I've found the secret to retaining world-class talent: We don't negotiate salaries. We literally pay what they ask for,"

He further added “Then, we do revisions once a year. The reason is simple,” and listed four reasons behind his decision.

Arjun added, "PS: I've only negotiated salary once, and it was to increase the amount a candidate asked for. They undervalued themselves compared to others in the same role, so I had to tell them that and offer them more."

Since the post was shared, it has generated a lot of reactions and sparked a wide range of comments:

The co-founder and CEO of ellow.io responded, "Arjun, what if they ask for unrealistic hikes? I have negotiated with candidates asking 100% hikes."

Neetu Elsa Ninan, who works in AI and Analytics, posted, "I’m curious as to how these annual revisions are done. It's great that this model works for you, and I’m sure the returns are promising. I guess it's all about finding the perfect balance between investment and returns, taking into consideration human emotions and behaviour patterns. For startups with limited resources or large companies needing bulk recruitment, it can be a whole different ball game."

A third user added, "This post should be used as a mini guide for recruitment."

Fourth user praised, "Best post I’ve come across lately."