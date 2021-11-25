What made Gautam Adani surpass Mukesh Ambani to emerge as Asia's richest man? Explained

New Delhi: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday piped Reliance Industries' Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani to become the richest man in India and Asia for the first time ever.

As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index data on Wednesday with Ambani's total net worth at $91 billion and that of Adani at $88.8 billion. However, in the the year-to-date change in net worth of Ambani stood at $14.3 billion while for Gautam Adani, it was at $55 billion.

A Moneycontrol report attributed Adani Enterprises' group market cap that catapulted Gautam Adani to emerge as Asia's richest man, racing past Mukesh Ambani. The website stated that Ambani has held the top rank in Asia since 2015.

Adani’s wealth has grown manifold in the last few years, especially after the blockbuster performance of his renewable energy company, Adani Green, on Indian bourses. While Ambani’s net wealth has been dented a bit after the cancellation of the Reliance-Aramco deal. RIL recently announced the cancellation of its de-merger of O2C business as Aramco who was expected to invest 20 per cent in this de-merged business has decided to re-evaluate the proposed investment.

