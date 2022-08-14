New Delhi: Ace investor and stock market mogul, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away at 62 on Sunday morning. Jhunjhunwala was an inspirational figure for all seasoned and budding market investors.

Bollywood was his second love and was evident in the series of movies that the Ace investor produced. He was a big fan of actors like Waheeda Rehman, Amitabh Bachchan, and Amir Khan. He started Hungama Digital Media in 1999, which later became Hungama Digital Media Entertainment. It has recently launched Hungama Music and Hungama Play on OTT.

Three films produced by Jhunjhunwala

He co-produced several films such as English Vinglish, Ki & Ka, and Shamitabh. His English Vinglish film in 2012 brought back golden age late actress Sridevi on silver-screen. The film was a great hit and garnered a lot of praise from film critics to touch upon a genuine and fundamental topic in the Indian society. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation.

After that, he produced the Bachchan-starrer Shamitabh in 2015, which also featured Akshara Haasan and Dhanush. The film received a mild response. He also produced the Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Ki & Ka, released in April 2016 which got mixed reviews.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala began his trading career with Rs 5000 in his pockets in 1985. He had amassed huge wealth worth over $5.8 billion as of August 2022 through stock trading and invested substantially on several Indian firms. He invested in equities privately and with his firm Rare Enterprise. Akasa Airline, which was backed by Jhunjhunwala, took off its first flight exactly a week ago on last Sunday.