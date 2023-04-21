Which Indian Biz Leaders Still Have Their Twitter Blue Ticks, and Who Lost Them?

New Delhi: The age of Twitter coveted legacy blue tick has officially ended on April 20. The deadline for the removal of legacy verified checkmark on Twitter ends yesterday. The microblogging site has removed the checkmarks from the accounts of non-Blue users. Many business leaders have lost the coveted blue tick starting from April 21, 2023 including former chairman of Tata Group Ratan Tata, Uday Kotak, more. It came after the deadline for legacy blue tick ended on April 20, as announced by Twitter.

Not all leaders have lost the blue tick as many of them retain the tick thanked to Twitter blue susbcription.

Indian Business Leaders Who Lost Twitter Blue Tick Are:

Ratan Tata

Uday Kotak

Nikhil Kamath

Rishad Premji

CP Gurnani

Deepinder Goyal

Gautam Singhania

Nandan Nilekani

Anupam Mittal

Those Indian Business Leaders Who Retain The Ticks Are:

Anand Mahindra

Harsh Goenka

Bhavish Aggarwal

Harsh Mariwala

Nithin Kamath

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, and Joe Ucuzoglu (Deloitte's CEO) are among the top business leaders who lost the coveted blue tick.

Twitter announced earlier that it would remove all legacy blue checkmarks from the accounts of non-Blue users from April 20, 2023.

Twitter Blue Program

Twitter launched its monthly-subscription plan ‘Twitter Blue’ that provides several benefits including coveted blue tick. The cost of Twitter Blue subscription in India is Rs 650 for web and Rs 900 for iOS and Android per month.

Along with verified blue tick, it provides mutiple benefits to users including editing tweets, posting longer videos, having less ads, so on.