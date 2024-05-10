New Delhi: Radhakishan Damani is an ace stock market investor and owner of the D'mart chain of supermarkets. He is the founder and chairman of the retail chain Avenue Supermarts Limited. One of India's richest people, Radhakishan Damani's net worth is $ 23 billion. He is often referred to as India's retail king.

His three daughters Madhu Chandak, Manjri Chandak, and Jyoti Kabra are actively involved in the business he has founded.

Here Is All You Want To Know About Radhakishan Damani's Three Daughters Madhu Chandak, Manjri Chandak And Jyoti Kabra

- Madhu Chandak is a director at Bombay Swadeshi Stores. She represents the interests of Radhakrishan Damani on the board of trustees. She manages D-Mart’s CSR activities.

- Madhu Chandak holds a master’s degree in finance from Cardiff University.

- Manjri Chandak is the director of Avenue Supermarts Limited. She is currently associated with seven Companies, including Avenue Supermarts Limited.

- Manjri Chandak is involved on a day-to-day basis, especially in merchandising. She is interested in consumer businesses and is guided by her father in the consumer business operation.

- Jyoti Kabra is also involved on a day-to-day basis in merchandising and receives guidance from her father regarding the operations of consumer businesses.

- Madhu Chandak, Manjri Chandak, and Jyoti Kabra took over half the 115-year-old Bombay Swadeshi Stores's stake for Rs 42 crore in 2015.

- Bombay Swadeshi Stores was the country's oldest retailer founded by freedom fighters Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Mummohandas Ramji, and industrialist JRD Tata.