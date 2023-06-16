Who is Ace Investor Ashish Kacholia, Started As Small Investor, Famous For identifying Best Multibagger Stocks

New Delhi: New Delhi: Earning huge money by investing in stock market is something that most of us dream of. While there are several big investors like --Warren Buffet, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala -- that have become household names, many more investors are there in Dalal Street who have risen up the success ladder and thus got into spotlight.

In today's success story, we shall talk about ace investor Ashish Kacholia who co-founded Hungama Digital with Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in 1999 and started his own company Lucky Securities in 2003.

Ashish Kacholia Net Worth

The eponymous "Big Whale of Dalal Street," Ashish Kacholia, has a net worth of about Rs 2,036 crore and publicly owns 42 stocks, as per available information in exchange filings.

Ashish Kacholia Investment

The famed investor has investments in a variety of equities, including firms in the hotel, education, infrastructure, and industrial sectors.

Ashish Kacholia Career

Though not a lot is known about the investor's educational profile, as per online reports he holds a Bachelor of Science in Production Engineering and a Master of Business Administration from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of business Studies (JBIMS).

Prior to founding Lucky Securities, he began his career at Prime Securities and also spent a brief time at Edelweiss Capital. Kacholia started as a small investor and primarily invested his savings in stocks, however over time, he honed a sharp eye for spotting promising businesses with significant room for expansion.

Ashish Kacholia Avid Follower Of Warren Buffett

Ashish Kacholia is said to be an avid follower of Warren Buffett. According to Kacholia, one of the most important elements to take into account when making an investment is a company's management, as their capacity to carry out plans can effectively create or break the success of the business. He argues that businesses are more likely to prosper in the long run if they can adjust to shifting market trends and consumer preferences.

Ashish Kacholia's Eye For Turning Small Stocks Into Multibagger

Kacholia is famous for his hawk eyes and is also an investment guru for many beginners who want to pan out their stock market future like him. Kacholia is well-known for identifying best multibagger stocks. Some of the prominent scrips which he spotted were Ajanta Pharma in 2012, Mastek Limited in 2016. Market participants pay close attention whenever Kacholia adds any shares to his portfolio or alters his ownership stake in a company. Other famous investments include Polycab India, Majesco, KPIT Technologies and Atul Auto.