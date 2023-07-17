Who Is Aman Gupta? The Delhi Boy Who Became Trailblazer In Biz World, With Net Worth Of Rs 700 crore Is Shark Tank India's Most Active Shark

New Delhi: Strong determination and willpower can take you to unprecedented heights –and this is how the success story of Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of Boat can be summed up.

Aman’s success story also highlights fact that prestigious institutes like IIMs and IITs are not the only places churning out business trailblazers.

Aman Gupta Education, Career

Aman was born in a middle class family. Aman did his schooling from Delhi Public School RK Puram. He pursued his bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from Delhi University and then he joined The Institute of Chartered Accounts of India. He has an MBA in General Management and Marketing as an Exchange student at the Kellogg School of Management from Northwestern University and an MBA in Finance, and Strategy from the Indian School of Business.

Aman Gupta’s Entrepreneurial Journey, Starting BoAt

Right after his education he joined the workforce; however the entrepreneurial dream led him to the broader business horizon. He began his career as an assistant manager with Citi. He subsequently joined KPMG as a Senior Management Consultant. Later on, he co-founded Advanced Telemedia Pvt Ltd and rose to the position of CEO. However himself a music enthusiast, he found his calling in the associated field and started with his own company ‘BOAT”. He co-founded BoAt in 2016 with Sameer Mehta.

BoAt during its initial years had struggled with a very meager funding of around Rs 3 Lakhs from the founders, but the potential of the business set it sailing later. As per media reports, Aman Gupta has net worth of Rs 700 crore.

Within two years of its journey, BoAt had surpassed 100 crores in national sales. It became the greatest and most popular ear wear brand in the country in 2019. Additionally, Aman was given the Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2020.

Aman Gupta’s Birth, Parents, Siblings

Aman was born in 1982 to parents Neeraj Gupta (Father) and Jyoti Kochar Gupta (Mother). He has two siblings --Anmol Gupta his brother and Neha Gupta his sister.

Aman Gupta Marriage, Children

Aman is married to Priya Dagar and together the couple is proud parents to two daughters --Miraya Gupta and Adaa Gupta.

Aman Gupta, The Most Popular Judge On Shark Tank India

Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of Boat, has become one of the most popular sharks/judges on Sony's reality show "Shark Tank India." He is the judge on both season 1 & 2 of Shark Tank India.

Aman Gupta Is Shark Tak India's Most Active Shark

A Redseer Strategy Consultants report released in July 2023, said over Rs 1 billion was invested in the deals on Shark Tank India including season 1 & 2. Aman Gupta was the most active shark securing 70 deals with a total investment of INR 246 Mn. Closely behind Aman were Peyush Bansal and Namita Thapar securing 67 and 62 deals, with total investments of INR 215.5 Mn and INR 206.6 Mn, respectively. Six out of a total of eight sharks who appeared on the show preferred businesses in the Food & Beverages industry, while the remaining preferred to invest in healthcare.

Aman Gupta Accompanying PM Narendra Modi On His France Visit

Aman Gupta, the founder of boAt, recently accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India on a visit to France. This trip marked a significant moment for new-age entrepreneurs like Aman, as they were being invited to state visits alongside established entrepreneurs. It reflects the recognition and support given to the entrepreneurial spirit in India.

"I used to see second and third gen entrepreneurs at state visits as official delegation with the Prime Minister but now new age entrepreneurs like myself are also being invited on such visits. This is a significant moment for us, as it reflects the recognition and support given to the entrepreneurial spirit in India," he expressed his delight to the Indian government in a tweet.