Who Is Anand Jain, Mukesh Ambani's Best Friend, Considered 'Third Son' Of Dhirubhai Ambani

New Delhi: Although he has no official title at Reliance, he looks to rule the country's largest private sector organisation. He is a successful industrialist in his own right, and many businesses do business with Reliance. Many in RIL said that he resembled Dhirubhai Ambani's third son exactly. Who is Anand Jain, who is adored by one Ambani and abhorred by the other?

He has served as the Ambani family's backroom boy for many years. As a result of Anil Ambani's resignation from the IPCL board, Anand Jain, a former classmate of Mukesh Ambani who some claim served as his mentor and philosopher.

Anand Jain has recently become a prominent player in the day-to-day management of the Reliance group's businesses, particularly its telecom company Reliance Infocomm.

Mr. Jain, who avoids the spotlight and generally stays out of the spotlight, finds himself unexpectedly in the heart of an Ambani versus Ambani spat. The allegations made by Anil Ambani that Mr. Jain is to blame for escalating tensions between the Ambani brothers have drawn the attention of Corporate India to this important Mukesh Bhai Ambani advisor.

Even while Mr. Jain has frequently acted as the group's "firefighter" when conflict arises, which is common, he has made a concerted effort to maintain a low profile.

In the documents submitted at the time of the acquisition of Flag Telecomm, Mr. Jain is referred to as an industrialist. He has financial ties to firms like Jai Corp and Prime Industries, which provide goods and services to the Reliance group.

These links, according to sources close to RIL vice-chairman Anil Ambani, present a conflict of interest. Friends of Anand Jain, meanwhile, claim that there was no improper behaviour and that Reliance never suffered as a result of its business dealings with entities owned by his family.

Mr. Jain serves on the boards of Reliance Infocomm and IPCL in addition to serving as non-executive vice-chairman of Reliance Capital. He receives no pay from Reliance Group entities, according to RIL sources.

No specific position is held by him inside the Reliance company. Mr. Jain is incredibly skilled with math and has a razor-sharp focus. He is well knowledgeable about all financial markets, including the equity and debt markets.