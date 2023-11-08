Who Is Anchit Nayar? CEO Of Multi Crore Company Nykaa Beauty And Son Of Woman Billionaire Falguni Nayar

New Delhi: Several second and third generation entrepreneurs have joined the family owned company in the Indian business sphere, heralding a new era that promises forward-looking leadership to further the family wealth. Anchit Nayar is one of the names among the new-generation entrepreneur, carrying his mother Falguni Nayar's vision and remarkable achievements.

Anchit Nayar Education

After completing his education at Columbia University --an Ivy League institution --Anchit Nayar began his career. His journey at Morgan Stanley, New York, spanned multiple departments, including Media & Telecom Banking, High Yield, and Equities.

Anchit Nayar's Contribution To Nykaa

Accumulating nearly seven years of experience, Anchit delved into Nykaa's business. Anchit's initial role at Nykaa was to lead the Retail team, where his focus extended to driving offline sales. Under his guidance, the company's retail presence underwent significant expansion over a span of 2.5 years. This expansion not only included a wider store footprint but also an amplified brand presence throughout India. Throughout this period, Anchit ensured that Nykaa remained committed to maintaining profitability while pursuing growth. As a result of these efforts, Nykaa has now earned recognition as India's sole truly omnichannel beauty retailer, catering to diverse customer preferences.

In 2020, Anchit took on the responsibility of guiding the marketing division. Here, he brought his expertise to the forefront, concentrating on personalization, automation, and operational efficiency to enhance customer experiences.

Milestone For Anchit Nayar And Nykaa

A significant milestone came in January 2021 when Anchit assumed the role of CEO for Beauty E-Commerce at Nykaa. In his current position, he is at the forefront of Nykaa's expansion in the beauty sector. This expansion involves crafting effective business models, pioneering industry-first initiatives, and curating outstanding customer experiences, all falling under the comprehensive concept of the 'Art of Retailing.'

In addition to these roles, Anchit also plays an integral part as a core member of the Investor Relations team at Nykaa. His multifaceted journey reflects a commendable dedication to Nykaa's growth and success.

Anchit Nayar's Mother Falguni Nayar, India's Richest Self-made Female Entrepreneur

Falguni was ranked 44th in the Forbes 2022 list of India's 100 wealthiest people. Falguni has a net worth of $2.8 billion, according to a Forbes report.

Falguni Nayar was born into a Gujarati family on February 19, 1963 in Mumbai. She graduated from the IIM Ahmedabad. Sanjay Nayar, head of the private equity firm KKR & Co., is Falguni's husband. They have twin kids --Adwaita and Anchit.

Falguni spent almost 18 years working for Kotak Mahindra Bank, after which she decided to leave her position as the MD and founded Nykaa in 2012. She then launched her own line of cosmetics and personal care products. Nykaa underwent a public company conversion in 2021. Falguni Nayar founded Nykaa at the time when there was no opportunity for women to purchase cosmetics online. After Nykaa's launch, customers may now purchase cosmetics with only a few taps on the phone.

Falguni is today the richest self-made woman entrepreneur in the nation whose company Nykaa is the first company run by a woman to list on the stock exchange in India.