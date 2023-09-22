Who is Aparna Iyer, The New Wipro CFO? Meet The Woman Who Takes Over The Reins At Wipro From Today

New Delhi: In a swift move, Wipro on Thursday announced Aparna C Iyer as the new Chief Financial Officer after its CFO Jatin Dalal stepped down to 'explore new career opportunities'. The Bengaluru-based IT company, said that Iyer will directly report to CEO Thierry Delaporte and will assume a position on the Wipro Executive Board.

"Wipro today announced that it is appointing Aparna C Iyer as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately," the IT firm said. Dalal is stepping down "to pursue other career opportunities", according to the company. Wipro's top boss Delaporte said Iyer is an accomplished and results-driven leader. "Throughout her 20-year career with Wipro, she has been a dynamic, forward-thinking strategic partner to our business leaders," Delaporte said.

Iyer has spent over 20 years at Wipro, having been an integral part of Wipro's finance transformation and playing a key role in financial strategy and planning, investment programmes, and transformation initiatives, over the over the last few years, Delaporte noted.

Here Is All You Want To Know About Wipro New CFO Aparna Iyer

Aparna is Chartered Accountant (CA). She was a gold medalist from the CA 2002 batch

She has a bachelors of commerce degree from Narsee Monjee, Mumbai (2001)

Aparna joined Wipro in April 2003, and in her 20 years there she has held several finance roles, including Internal Audit, Business Finance, Finance Planning and Analysis, Corporate Treasury and Investor Relations, and, most recently, Senior Vice President and CFO of Wipro FullStride Cloud

As per Aparna's LinkedIn Profile, she has spent 20 years and 6 months at Wipro

- She was Senior Internal Auditor at Wipro between April 2003 - April

- Finance Planning Analysis Manager between May 2005 - October 2008

- Business Finance Head between November 2008 - December 2013

- Finance Planning & Analysis - Function Head between January 2014 - June 2018

- Corporate Treasurer & Investor Relations, Vice-President between July 2018 - March 2023

- Senior Vice President Finance between January 2023 - September 2023



Aparna, who takes over the reins as the new CFO from today, said, "I am thrilled to take on the role of CFO at this important juncture for Wipro,” Iyer said, adding that she is looking forward to working with Delaporte, the Wipro finance team and the entire organisation to build on the company's successes, drive sustainable growth, and create value for stakeholders.

With PTI Inputs