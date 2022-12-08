topStoriesenglish
Who is Bernard Arnault that overtakes Elon Musk as world's richest person for brief period?

Elon Musk has seen a dramatic drop of his wealth due to Twitter saga and drastic drop in Tesla’s shares price. It has pushed it’s overall net worth down to $185, which was peaked at $320 billion in November 2021.

  • Elon Musk sees drastic net worth drop this year as Tesla's shares price drop steeply.
  • Elon Musk overtook Amazon’s Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest person for the first time in 2021.
  • Bernard Arnault oversees LVMH empire that includes 70 luxury fashion and cosmetic brands, like Louis Vuitton.

Who is Bernard Arnault that overtakes Elon Musk as world's richest person for brief period?

New Delhi: Tech billionaire and Twitter new chief Elon Musk has lost its world’s most richest title for a brief moment from Bernard Arnault, the owner of LVMH, according to Forbes’ report. This happened when Bernard Arnault’s net worth rose of $185. 4 billion while Elon Musk’s net worth was pegged at $185.3 billion on Wednesday.

As of now, both of them have almost the same fortune with a mere difference of $200 million. Thereforce, it is possible to see the up and down in the title of world’s richest person in the world between Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault.

Elon Musk’s wealth dips drastically

Elon Musk has seen a dramatic drop of his wealth due to Twitter saga and drastic drop in Tesla’s shares price. It has pushed it’s overall net worth down to $185, which was peaked at $320 billion in November 2021.

On September 27, 2021, Elon Musk overtook Amazon’s Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest person for the first time.

Who is Bernard Arnault?

French-based buisnessmen Bernard Arnault looks for LVMH empire that includes over 70 fashion and cosmetic brands such as Louis Vuitton and Sephora. He has built up Paris-based fashion empire to make LVMH one of the most valuable empires in the world.

